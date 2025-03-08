Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 50,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 162,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MURA. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mural Oncology by 124.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

