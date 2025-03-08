Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $124.62 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

