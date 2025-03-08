Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,335 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,096,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,415,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,446,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 140,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 165,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 128,705 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This represents a 55.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Granot sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $114,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,790. The trade was a 46.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

ORA stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.41 and a 52 week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

