Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $61.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

