Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $107.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average is $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

