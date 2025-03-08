Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 15.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kellanova during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Kellanova by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $9,239,973.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,878,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,577,803.52. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $102,920,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0 %

K opened at $82.45 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

