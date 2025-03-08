Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 682,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,723,000 after buying an additional 36,330 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 139,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $138.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.