Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.38.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

FDS stock opened at $440.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $463.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

