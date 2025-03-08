Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $2,890,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 203,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,350,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,582.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $166.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Articles

