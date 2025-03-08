Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Kilroy Realty news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.45.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

