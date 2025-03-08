Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 129,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

International Paper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.