Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,137,781.75. The trade was a 19.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

Shares of CELH opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

