Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,174 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 54.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 150.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 921.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock worth $5,208,439. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 4.0 %

BYD stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

