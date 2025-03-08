Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNO opened at $39.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CNO Financial Group

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $1,020,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,066.84. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $168,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,584 shares of company stock worth $5,597,404. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.