Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,867 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 282.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE:M opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 21.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 116.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Macy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

