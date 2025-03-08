Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,255,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,046,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 739.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after buying an additional 96,058 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in AutoNation by 142.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after buying an additional 43,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.71.

AutoNation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AN stock opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.31 and a 12-month high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average is $174.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.59%. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

