Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 149.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

