Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.69.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

