Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.87.

Leidos Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.22 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

