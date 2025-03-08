Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.99. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

