Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after acquiring an additional 759,980 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 374,952 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,634,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

