National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National CineMedia were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 509,756 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,905,000 after buying an additional 365,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 23.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 222,498 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 98.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,085.37. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Down 17.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $495.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 2.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.77 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on National CineMedia from $8.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCMI

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.