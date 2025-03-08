Nayax’s (NYAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Nayax from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
