Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 104,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 760,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile
Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.
