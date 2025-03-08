Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 104,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 760,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. - Common Stock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEUP

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock ( NASDAQ:NEUP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $660 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:NEUP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.82% of Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. – Common Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuphoria Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapies that address the complex needs of individuals affected by neuropsychiatric disorders. The company was founded on December 23, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.