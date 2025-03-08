New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average is $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

