Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 10.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 90,785,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,735,000 after buying an additional 8,261,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,273,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755,460 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,272,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 777,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $5.26.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

