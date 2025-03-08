Nordstrom’s (JWN) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JWN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.3 %

JWN stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 117,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.