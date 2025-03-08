Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omeros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Omeros has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $443.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 121.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

