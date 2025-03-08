Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,610 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 202.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

