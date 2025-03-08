Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endava by 613.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,030,403 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 1,299.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 430,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 399,605 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Endava by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 931,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 247,418 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 931,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after purchasing an additional 181,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Endava by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 141,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $23.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Endava from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

