Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,614 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,916 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 728,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,759 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 398,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 36,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

NYSE SAND opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

