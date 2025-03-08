Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLX opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 203.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $1,677,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,697.58. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Glassman sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,762.02. This trade represents a 37.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,137. Corporate insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

