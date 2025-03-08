Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,313 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,463,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,743,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 235,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 357,078 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 148.0% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 439,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the last quarter.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $21.12 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.