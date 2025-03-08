Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 795 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 93,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 143,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Newmark Group by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 176,947 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $13.28 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

