Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 130,263 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $5,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOCN opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $132,408.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 379,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,500,573.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Bank of America raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.27.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

