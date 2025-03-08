Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 53.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 117.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,316 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

CVLT opened at $154.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.36. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

