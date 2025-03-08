Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 368.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,856,000 after acquiring an additional 216,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.33. StepStone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.80%.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STEP

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.