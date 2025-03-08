Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,300 InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $83,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,785,000 after buying an additional 164,223 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at $62,583,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 155,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,052,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $215.28 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $231.96. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total value of $1,114,105.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,004,266.24. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,770. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

