Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,445 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CALM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $116.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

