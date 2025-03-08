Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,388 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.75 and a beta of 1.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $611,408.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares in the company, valued at $23,807,686.77. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $816,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,570.50. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 895,853 shares of company stock worth $12,402,986. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

