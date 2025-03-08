Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

RMMZ opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Get RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.0951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.