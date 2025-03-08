Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.07. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.