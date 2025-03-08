Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $450,000 Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,314,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,763,000 after buying an additional 75,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,231,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,152,000 after buying an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,438,000 after acquiring an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,804,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after acquiring an additional 123,376 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,941,851.33. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,022 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $113.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

