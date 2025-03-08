Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $348,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.22.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

