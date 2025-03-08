Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $415,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Pure Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,142,827.52. This trade represents a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $570,258.45. Following the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,316,746. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.