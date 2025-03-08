Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $480,000 Investment in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNG opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $33.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85.

Global X Aging Population ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

