Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Viking by 192.9% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,231,000 after buying an additional 1,703,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,334,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,931,000 after purchasing an additional 836,353 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Viking by 36.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,951,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 793,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Viking Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:VIK opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47. Viking Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $53.14.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

