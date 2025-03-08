Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,560 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of FDUS opened at $22.09 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $749.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

Fidus Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

