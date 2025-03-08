Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Flexible Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get TCW Flexible Income ETF alerts:

TCW Flexible Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLXR opened at $39.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07. TCW Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

TCW Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide consistent income. The fund has the flexibility to invest across a wide spectrum of security type, credit quality and maturity profiles FLXR was launched on Nov 30, 2018 and is issued by TCW.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.