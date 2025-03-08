Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Shares in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 8,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

